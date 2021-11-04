Programming Note:The WCCO-TV over-the-air signal will be temporarily shut down overnight for electrical maintenance. Click here for more info.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Brainerd News, Fatal Crash, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Highway 210 around 3:30 p.m.

A 30-year-old woman was turning left onto 10th Avenue in a Ford Focus. Tyler Walsh, 28, was going east on Highway 210 on a Yamaha motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided, and Walsh died at the scene.