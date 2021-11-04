MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon has been identified.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Highway 210 around 3:30 p.m.
A 30-year-old woman was turning left onto 10th Avenue in a Ford Focus. Tyler Walsh, 28, was going east on Highway 210 on a Yamaha motorcycle.
The two vehicles collided, and Walsh died at the scene.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards
- Eight-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House To Be Cleaned Up By City Of Los Angeles
- Lakeville Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Road Rage Assault Suspect
- Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024