MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following last weekend’s aptly nicknamed “aurora BUST-ealis,” the northern lights actually made an appearance in Minnesota overnight.
Many Minnesotans were awake to watch the celestial display and take some amazing pictures. You can share your photos here.
Check out the collection of northern lights images below:
6AM What a way to wake up. Graceville MN @BobVanDillen @StephanieAbrams @spann @JimCantore @weatherchannel @FOX9 @wccoweather @accuweather @JenCarfagno @AgDayTV @StormHour @mark_tarello #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dT8QDHXAnt
— Carol Bauer (@carolbauer320) November 4, 2021
Viewers are sharing more photos of last night's northern lights display following last weekend's aurora BUST-ealis. Rod B. of Brainerd says he caught these dancing lights from the south shore of Little Lake Hubert. Did you see a celestial display? pic.twitter.com/mKhlooDrvk
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) November 4, 2021
