Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Aurora Borealis, Northern Lights, Viewer Pictures

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following last weekend’s aptly nicknamed “aurora BUST-ealis,” the northern lights actually made an appearance in Minnesota overnight.

RELATED: Wha’ Happened? Primo Northern Lights Viewing Opportunity Largely A Bust

Many Minnesotans were awake to watch the celestial display and take some amazing pictures. You can share your photos here.

Check out the collection of northern lights images below: