MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite growing concerns quarterback Aaron Rodgers has repeatedly violated NFL COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players, head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s “100% confident” the team has followed protocols in “the football space.”

When asked directly about Rodgers doing indoor press conferences without a mask, which seemingly goes against league rules for unvaccinated players, LaFleur said, “I don’t pay attention to the media rules.”

LaFleur also said he has “no information” on the NFL’s reported investigation into potential protocol violations by Rodgers and the Packers.

The Packers are preparing to play Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs without their star quarterback, who has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rodgers is reportedly unvaccinated, despite implications to the contrary at an August press conference when he was asked directly about his vaccination status.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” he said. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision, I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

ESPN reported Wednesday that Rodgers petitioned the league to have an “alternative treatment” he underwent count as being fully vaccinated, but the league denied that request.

Rodgers’ backup, Jordan Love, will make his first career start Sunday.

“I’m excited to see what he can do,” LaFleur said. “I’m excited for his opportunity.”

The team’s third-string quarterback, Kurt Benkert, is also on the COVID list. The Packers brought in Blake Bortles, who spent part of the offseason in Green Bay, but no signing has been announced.

“Blake’s got a great foundation with what we have implemented. He’s been in our building, he knows how to get us fully operational, so he was by far the logical choice to bring back in,” LaFleur said.

The Packers lead the NFC North with a 7-1 record.