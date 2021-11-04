MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in St. Paul.
Police say the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Street and Oxford Street. Officers say the boy was “gravely injured” when they arrived, and he was brought to Regions Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition as of late Thursday night.
The driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene, according to police, who say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor. The driver isn’t in custody.
Police say more details on this crash will be released Friday morning.
