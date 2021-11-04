Programming Note:The WCCO-TV over-the-air signal will be temporarily shut down overnight for electrical maintenance. Click here for more info.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in St. Paul.

Police say the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Street and Oxford Street. Officers say the boy was “gravely injured” when they arrived, and he was brought to Regions Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition as of late Thursday night.

The driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene, according to police, who say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor. The driver isn’t in custody.

Police say more details on this crash will be released Friday morning.