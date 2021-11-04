MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is accused of trying to murder a city police officer last month when he rammed his pickup truck into the side of a squad car.
Ble Moo, 27, is charged in Ramsey County with one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault, including first-degree assault against a peace officer, in connection with the Oct. 14 incident outside the HealthPartners clinic on Wabasha Street.
According to a criminal complaint, two officers were interviewing Moo’s wife at the clinic after Moo had allegedly assaulted her with a knife. When Moo tried to leave the clinic with his two young children, one of the officers attempted to stop him. In response, Moo drove his Ford F-150 into the driver’s side of the squad car.
In an interview with police, Moo said he "wanted to kill somebody," the complaint states. He also said that he wanted to kill himself.
The collision smashed the side of the squad car, and the side airbags deployed. The officer had to crawl out the passenger door to arrest Moo at gunpoint. The officer suffered a cut to his lip and pain in his neck, back and hips.
The airbag inside of Moo’s truck also went off. He suffered a small cut on his hand, but his children, a 4-year-old and a newborn, were unharmed. The children were brought to Regions Hospital to be evaluated.
If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Moo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
