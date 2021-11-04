Election 2021:Frey, Carter win second terms, but many Mpls. City Council members have been unseated.
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 75-year-old Willmar woman is dead after the vehicle she was in collided with a semi-truck Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 71 and Renville County Road 11 in Winfield Township, which is in Renville County. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway and a Hyundai was going westbound on the county road.

Both vehicles collided at the intersection.

A passenger in the Hyundai, the 75-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 27-year-old woman also from Willmar, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 19-year-old man from Freeport, was not injured in the crash.

Details are limited on the crash, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

