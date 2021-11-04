MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 75-year-old Willmar woman is dead after the vehicle she was in collided with a semi-truck Wednesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 71 and Renville County Road 11 in Winfield Township, which is in Renville County. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway and a Hyundai was going westbound on the county road.READ MORE: Solar Advocates Tout Multiple Benefits, Opportunities To Diversify Crop Production
Both vehicles collided at the intersection.
A passenger in the Hyundai, the 75-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 27-year-old woman also from Willmar, suffered non-life threatening injuries.READ MORE: COVID In MN: MDH Reports 32 Deaths As Latest Positivity Rate, Daily New Cases Continue To Rise
The driver of the semi, a 19-year-old man from Freeport, was not injured in the crash.
Details are limited on the crash, but alcohol was not believed to be a factor.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
More On WCCO.com:
- Minneapolis City Council Races: Unofficial Winners Declared In All Wards
- Eight-Foot Wall Of Junk At Hoarder’s House To Be Cleaned Up By City Of Los Angeles
- Lakeville Police Asking For Public’s Help Identifying Road Rage Assault Suspect
- Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024