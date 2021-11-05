MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Mankato man has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly hitting his 2-month-old child.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety said the child died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester after an alleged assault by her father.READ MORE: 2 Armed Robberies Reported Near The University Of Minnesota
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries. He is currently in custody.
According to county officials, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s office will decide on whether they want to amend the charges for Henderson depending on information from a preliminary autopsy.
According to the complaint, the 2-month-old child was brought into a Mankato hospital on Sept. 23 by her parents. Medical providers who examined the child reported multiple fractures, bruising and the “presence of intracranial hemorrhage without evidence of skull fracture.”READ MORE: Charges: Christopher Shepersky Stabbed Woman, Held Her Hostage For Hours In Belgrade Home
The child was then transported to a hospital in Rochester. A child protection specialist and a county detective were put on the case.
On Sept. 29, medical providers disclosed that the child’s “recovery was grim.” By Oct. 8, the child’s condition hadn’t changed and end of life conversations were going on.
According to the complaint, Henderson admitted on Oct. 1 to cradling the child face down in his arms and struck her back for five minutes.MORE NEWS: Business Owner Charged With Shooting Burglary, Car Theft Suspect In Minneapolis
