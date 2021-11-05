MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — An alert from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus warns students of two robberies Friday afternoon.
According to the university's alert page, the robberies happened near the area of 28th avenue to 29th avenue southeast on 4th street southeast at 2:50 p.m.
A gun was displayed in both incidents, the alert said.
The first was an attempted carjacking. The victim was able to get away to safety. The second involved robbers taking a victim's phone.
According to the alert, the suspects left the area in a yellow sedan. The suspects are described as two men and one women in dark hooded sweatshirts.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.
