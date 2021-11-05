MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was a monumental season for the Holy Angels football team.

Bill Adams, a beloved former Stars bus driver and super fan, was inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

“A great guy that all the kids really loved and rallied around,” said Holy Angels head football coach Jim Gunderson. “He’s just a good man who drove a lot of busses for a lot of people. We knew we had a shot at victory when Bill was driving the bus.”

On the field, one star in particular shone brightest.

“It’s really fun. The coaches do a good job of putting me in spaces to do me. And the offensive line is great. I think we have the best offensive line in the state,” said Holy Angels senior Emmett Johnson.

Johnson is Minnesota’s best running back, of course only as good as his offensive line.

“Getting to run those 20 yards dashes, 40 yard dashes, chasing after him with your hands, in the air, ‘whoo.’ It’s a good time,” said center Charlie Broveleit.

“One moment you’re just driving a guy down the field, then you see him on the other side of the field, and he’s just gone,” said right guard Finnegan Zellmer.

Johnson is running away from defenses as fast he is the other backs in the state. He handily leads the way in rushing yards and touchdowns.

“You know some are more exciting than others, the longer runs for sure,” said Johnson. “It’s fun, every time I get in the end zone I celebrate with my players and it’s just a great feeling.”

The rate at which Emmett Johnson has racked up stats has reached an absurd level. He has seven games this season with four-plus touchdowns. Packing the stat sheet even more than his hero Adrian Peterson did when he was in high school.

And yes, Emmett tracks those numbers, too.

“I looked up to him and it’s just great to be in this position now,” said Johnson.