MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car Thursday evening in St. Paul.
Police say the crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Marshall Street and Oxford Street. Officers say the boy was “gravely injured” when they arrived, and he was brought to Regions Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition as of late Thursday night.
The driver was a 49-year-old woman in a Lexus SUV. The woman was cooperative and stayed at the scene, according to police, who say drugs or alcohol don’t appear to have been a factor. The driver isn’t in custody.
Witnesses told officers that the child ran into the street.
More On WCCO.com:
- Hunting For Ammo: Supply Chain Issues Have Minnesotans Scrambling Ahead Of Deer Opener
- Principal Beaten Unconscious, Suffers Broken Ribs In Attack By 16-Year-Old Girl At School
- Business Owner Charged With Shooting Burglary, Car Theft Suspect In Minneapolis
- Twin Cities School District Makes Historic Pledge To Have 20% Of Lunch Menu Plant-Based By 2024