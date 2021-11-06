MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four people were transported to local hospitals after a serious car crash took place in Brooklyn Center overnight.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the crash took place around 2 a.m. on the 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.READ MORE: DNR Assists Deer Hunters In Chronic Wasting Disease Prevention
When police arrived on the scene they reported three occupants in one of the vehicles being transported to a hospital for minor injuries.
Another vehicle was occupied by a single man who was trapped inside and had to be removed by the Brooklyn Center Fire Department. The man was then transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.READ MORE: Man Killed In Fridley Car Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol was reportedly called to assist and to reconstruct the accident due to “the serious nature of one parties injuries.”
Law enforcement believes alcohol may have played a factor in the accident.MORE NEWS: Minnesotans Soak Up The Unseasonably Warm November Weather
A section of Brooklyn Blvd. was closed down for several hours while officials investigated the accident.