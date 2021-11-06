MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a car crash in Fridley Saturday afternoon.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a crash near the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast around 12:27 p.m.
The crash involved two SUV’s traveling northbound. The first SUV collided with the second SUV in front of it and the second SUV drifted off the road and crashed into a pole.
The report says a man driving the first SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the second SUV is uninjured.
Authorities are investigating the incident.