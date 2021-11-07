CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Interstate 94, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 70-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after authorities say she threatened a state trooper and prompted a highway closure.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident began when a trooper saw a driver going the wrong way on Concordia Avenue in St. Paul. The driver then entered a closed construction site.

The trooper followed, and the driver exited her vehicle and walked towards the trooper’s. She then tried to get back in her vehicle, and when the trooper tried to stop her, she allegedly pointed “what appeared to be a handgun” at the trooper, state patrol said. Authorities later determined she did not have a “real firearm.”

She drove away, eventually abandoning her vehicle near St. Anthony Avenue West and Pascal Street.

Authorities found her on a nearby bridge over Interstate 94. They closed the interstate “in the interest of public safety.”

The woman was arrested and hospitalized for evaluation. She will eventually be held at Ramsey County Jail.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.