MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 70-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after authorities say she threatened a state trooper and prompted a highway closure.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident began when a trooper saw a driver going the wrong way on Concordia Avenue in St. Paul. The driver then entered a closed construction site.
The trooper followed, and the driver exited her vehicle and walked towards the trooper’s. She then tried to get back in her vehicle, and when the trooper tried to stop her, she allegedly pointed “what appeared to be a handgun” at the trooper, state patrol said. Authorities later determined she did not have a “real firearm.”
She drove away, eventually abandoning her vehicle near St. Anthony Avenue West and Pascal Street.
Authorities found her on a nearby bridge over Interstate 94. They closed the interstate “in the interest of public safety.”
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 70-year-old woman is in custody after an altercation with a Trooper Saturday night. The woman pointed an object (initially thought to be a handgun) at the Trooper and fled. She ended up hanging from the Pascal Street bridge before being arrested. pic.twitter.com/9Q40SsYaJN
— Guy Still (@mplstvguy) November 7, 2021
The woman was arrested and hospitalized for evaluation. She will eventually be held at Ramsey County Jail.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
More On WCCO.com: