MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Eight people were injured in six separate shootings in Minneapolis Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man bleeding at the intersection of Washington and Chicago avenues south around 4:03 p.m. The man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
At the same time, officers from another precinct responded to a shooting at a residence near the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South. One man was reported in serious condition and another in critical condition. Officers indicate that the two men were inside a home when gunfire erupted outside.
On the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

In north Minneapolis around 9:40 p.m., police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who had been shot. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury.
Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, multiple cars were gathered on the 2200 block of West Broadway Avenue when someone shot from one of the vehicles, police said. A woman showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
About an hour later, officers responded to a gas station on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South after reports of gunshots and speeding vehicles. Police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized.
Police are investigating all of the shootings.
