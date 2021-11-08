MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday recent COVID-19 numbers “are among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021.”
Health officials reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 34 more deaths, one of them an Isanti resident in their 20s.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 819,239, which includes more than 8,600 reinfections. Since the pandemic began, 8,862 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota. Recent numbers are among the highest we've seen so far in 2021. Sadly, the pandemic is far from over. It's important to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, get tested when needed, and stay home if you're sick. https://t.co/ws3wBeLF24
— mnhealth (@mnhealth) November 8, 2021
After dipping slightly last month, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 8.5%. The state is reporting 47.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That number also declined last month before trending upward again.
In Minnesota hospitals, 227 intensive care unit beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Additionally, 763 non-ICU beds were devoted to COVID-19 patients.
The state says nearly 67% of the 5+ population has received at least one vaccine dose. More than 7 million doses have been administered in total, including 523,905 booster shots.
Gov. Tim Walz last week visited schools and other vaccination sites to encourage vaccinations for children ages 5-11, the most recent age group to get approval from the Centers for Disease Control.
More On WCCO.com: