MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ham Lake residents were told they could return home after they evacuated on Sunday evening due to a nearby gas leak.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a gas leak near 143rd Avenue and Highway 65 around 8:45 p.m. after reports of “loud hissing and rattling noises near a pipeline substation.”
Utility companies arrived a short time later.
By 10:15 p.m., the gas had been turned off, and residents were permitted to return to their homes.
Northern Natural Gas issued a statement Monday morning, saying that a relief valve opened on a meter station, which is a facility that delivers natural gas to the local distribution company.
“The issue was resolved within 45 minutes of the report to Northern. The release posed no threat to the public health or safety,” Northern Natural Gas said.
