MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sunday night shooting in Brooklyn Park left one person injured, though they are expected to survive.
Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. on the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North.
Officers found a person in a vehicle with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
