MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Columbia Heights have identified the woman who was struck and killed while trying to cross Central Avenue Northeast on Sunday evening.
The woman was identified as Lynetta Marie Knight, age 51, of Minneapolis.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:20 p.m., a minivan was traveling south near the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast when it struck the pedestrian.
Knight was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the minivan was not injured.
Authorities are still the investigating the incident. No additional information is provided.
