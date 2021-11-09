MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that many of us enjoyed not having to cook on Thanksgiving, and we enjoyed supporting local restaurants. Again in 2021, restaurants, caterers and bakeries are providing Thanksgiving meal kits to take out and re-heat at home. We’ll update this list as we get more announcements. If you are a restaurant and wish to be included on this list, please email jrderusha@wcco.com.

TAKEOUT AND MEAL KITS

Surdyk’s Catering: Free range turkeys from Kadejan in Glenwood prepared and trussed for you to roast at home. 10-12 lb $100, 12-14lb. turkey $120. Plus classic sides, gravy and pies. Also find a Thanksgiving wine 4-pack, regular priced $68, special price $48 for a cremant sparkling rose, Vouvray, Pinot Noir and Primitivo from Italy.

Order by Monday, Nov. 15 at noon

Wise Acre Eatery: Turkey legs, smoked turkey breast ($96 feeds 4-6) raised at Tangletown Gardens Farm in Plato among other trimmings and pies

Order by Friday, Nov. 19

Barbette: Thanksgiving at home meals for two a la carte with cheese & charcuterie ($42), cassoulet ($50), coq au vin ($48, ratatouille ($42)and sides.

Preorder by 6pm on Monday, Nov. 22 for pickup anytime on Wednesday, November 24th

D’Amico Catering: Full feast of turkey, salads, sides and dessert with an additional option to add more pies. $235 feeds 6, pickup at Edinburgh USA in Brooklyn Park or the Metropolitan Ballroom in Golden Valley.

Order by Monday, Nov. 22

France 44: Thanksgiving turkey and the sides all available a la carte. Fresh turkeys from $40, brined turkey breasts from $70, sides and pies plus charcuterie and cheese trays starting at $85.

Order by Nov. 19 at 4pm

Herbie’s On the Park: to-go heat and serve meals, serves 2 for $70, 4 for $130. Herb roasted turkey, stuffing, and all the sides plus bourbon caramel dutch apple pie or maple pecan pumpkin pie.

Pick up Tuesday November 23, Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25

Travail: A whole 12-14 pound bird with gravy, potato and the trimmings. Plus shrimp cocktail and a brown butter pumpkin pie. $300 feeds 4.

Limited supply, order ASAP when menu goes live November 5 at noon

Acqua White Bear Lake: To-Go Feast serves 2 to 3 with roasted turkey, butternut squash soup, salad and sides plus pie. $125 plus tax and 15% service charge.

Order ASAP for pick up November 24 and 25

Animales BBQ: Thanksgiving Package with a smoked half turkey and gravy, quart of cheesy grits, quart of carrots with queso fresco, and more. $80 serves 4. Pies available a la carte too.

Order soon as this will sell out

Brasa: Dinner packages serve 2, 4, 8 up to 28 people. All include roasted free range turkey, smoked ham, cornbread, mashed potatoes and more. Sides including Brasa classics like Collard Greens and rice & beans are also available to add. $37.50/person.

Pickup Nov. 24

Marna’s Eatery: A Costa Rican inspired chicken and ham dinner along with truffle mashed potatos and a tres leches pumpkin cake. $100 serves 4 people. Pickup at Marna’s in Robbinsdale.

Order by Nov. 21 at noon

Alma: Everything but the turkey- the Alma Thanksgiving meal package includes a meat plate, potatoes, squash, stuffing and a French silk tart. $86 serves 2.

Order ASAP as they will sell out

Colossal Café: A la carte plates of individual roasted turkey, or a dinner plate with mashed potatoes and stuffing plus a slice of pie for $14.

Order ASAP

Rainforest Café: Thanksgiving Family Pack serves 8-10 for $149. Turkey and the trimmings.

Place to-go order before 4pm on Nov. 22

Red Cow: Thanksgiving heat and serve meal kit feeds 5-7 people and includes roasted turkey breast, green bean casserole and the trimmings, plus pumpkin pie. $209 and $25 of every kit is donated to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Order by Nov. 21

The Lexington: Heat and serve meal kit feeds 4-6 people for $220, includes roasted turkey breast and leg along with whipped potatoes and other trimmings plus pumpkin pie.

Order by Nov. 21

Mason Jar Kitchen, Eagan: Take-and-bake and ready-to-serve Thanksgiving Feasts. Dinners include herb-roasted sliced turkey, stuffing, and more. $145 serves 4-6 very generously. Lots of add-ons including pies from Cupcake Bakery (www.cup-cake.com)

Order by Nov. 23 at noon.

The Buttered Tin: Thanksgiving meals served 4-6 with a Fischer Farms ham, candied yams and green beans in Gremolata. $138, you heat and serve.

Order by Nov. 18 at 3pm, pick up in Lowertown St. Paul.

The Grocer’s Table: Thanksgiving Feast a la cart menu includes 15 lb. brined Ferndale Farms turkey for $100, roasted Brussel sprouts with pancetta (2 lbs. for $30), bacon mac & Cheese (3 lbs. for $25).

Call 952-446-6100 to pre-order by Nov 17 for pick up Nov. 23 & 24 by 5pm

McCormick & Schmick’s: Roasted turkey and stuffing with butternut squash bisque and walnut mixed green salad among other trimmings. $189 serves 4-6, or individual plates are available to-go on Thanksgiving Day.

Order by Monday, Nov. 22

Sunshine Factory (Plymouth): Turkey dinner by the plate with stuffing, sides, and a slice of pumpkin pie. $20.95 per order, call 763-535-7000 to pre-order.

Order By November 23

Surly: Thanksgiving Feast feeds 4 to 6 people from new executive chef Donald Gonzalez. 2 pounds of smoked turkey breast from Ferndale Farms, 1.5 pounds of smoked pit ham, stuffing and sides, JoJo & Co.s Pumpkin Bebop pie and rolls for $200.

Order ASAP as quantities are limited

Keller Grille: Serves 5-6 people $140+ tax, includes turkey, trimmings and pumpkin pie. Also instructions for reheating. Orders due by Nov. 21, for Nov. 24 pick up.

Holman’s Table: $100 for four: elevated classics for an at home meal kit. Includes fresh herb roasted turkey: sliced white meat & pulled dark meat and all the sides.

Rock Elm Plymouth and Maple Grove: $100 serves four with fresh sliced white turkey meat and pulled dark turkey meat along with all the sides and pie.

Union Hmong Kitchen: Vinai Thanksgiving Feast – $220 per order. Each ready to reheat at home meal, serves three-four people. Meal package includes

three mains: whole smoked fish in banana leaf, turkey leg and thigh, confit with ginger and lemongrass marinade, and Hmong sausages. Sides including purple sticky Rice, khao sen chilled rice noodles, and more. Also, Vinai-branded reheating and serving instructions, banana leaves for tabletop setting and a link to a fun table and meal assembly video by Yia Vang, a curated Thanksgiving curated Spotify Playlist, and cute banana leaves for your tabletop setting

Gochujang French Silk Pie also available for $30.

Ono Hawaiian Plates: Ready to eat dinner for 4, $149. Sea salt roasted turkey breast with garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, coconut creamed Spinach, hawaiian sweet rolls and pineapple upside down cake.

PIES

Gigi’s Café: Pumpkin cream, apple brown sugar streusel, bourbon pecan black walnut, key lime, cherry amaretto for $30.

Order by Friday, November 19th for Wednesday, November 24th pick up

Hark Café: Vegan and gluten-free pies with pecan ($50), apple-cranberry ($40) and pumpkin ($40).

The Buttered Tin: 11 flavors including blueberry crumble, cherry almond, French apple, and peach streusel for $34. Or order a freshly frozen fruit pie for $30.

Order by Nov. 17

Bellecour Bakery at Cooks: Pumpkin Chiffon Crepe Cake! Feeds 10 for $95.

Randy’s Pie: Apple cranberry, key lime cranberry, bourbon pecan. $26-$35.

Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company: Pumpkin Pie topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans for $28. Pecan Date pie with a mix of dark and light corn syrup and chopped dates.

Pre-order ASAP

Hot Hands Pie: Classic apple pie and pecan chess pie for $34, Pumpkin Pie for $28. Caramelized peanut butter pie for $34, toasted vanilla pie $28.

Order ASAP as this will sell out

Wildfire: Whole Pumpkin Pie, Maple-Pecan Pie, Door County Cherry Pie, Key Lime Pie, or Flourless Chocolate Cake for $24.95, plus tax or a whole Triple Layer Chocolate Cake for $45, plus tax.

Milkjam Creamery: Ice cream pies include pumpkin dulce crunch ($29), cranberry almond pie (GF/Vegan/$34), Ridin’ Duuurty Oreo/Peanut Butter pie ($29), and Pecan pie ($29).

Order ASAP

Order by Friday, November 19

Patisserie 46 & Rose Street Patisserie: Chocolate Pecan pie, pumpkin cheese cake for $50. Also a selection of rolls, quiche, breakfast pastries and more.

Order ASAP pickup Tuesday/Wednesday November 23 & 24

Patisserie 46/ Rose Street Patisserie: 8” Classic Kentucky Derby Pecan Pie with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, 70% dark chocolate and Georgia pecans. Topped with a rich chocolate chantilly. Other seasonal/Thanksgiving items include savory breads, a pumpkin cheesecake, and stuffing mix.