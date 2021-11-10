MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The change of season is no reason to avoid embracing the outdoors.

Among those excited to enjoy walks on snow-packed trails and along frozen lakes is WCCO’s Shayla Reaves.

She experienced her first Minnesota winter last year. That’s a great way to learn how to stay warm.

Whether it’s cheering for a team or enjoying a drink, Minnesotans love the outdoors.

With one Minnesota winter under her belt, Reaves wanted to find out the best ways to stay warm outside on some of the coldest days.

“For sitting outside you definitely want warm snow boots, you want — I would wear snow pants,” Sharon Brodin said. “Face is important, hands.”

Brodin is the founder and publisher of Twin Cities Outdoors, a blog keeping people connected. She agreed to break down the basics for winter.

“The two most important things in Minnesota winters are insulation and wind resistance,” she said.

If you don’t factor in the wind resistance, you could be in trouble.

“You’re definitely going to be in trouble. In our climate, zero degrees, getting down to single digits, below zero, even if there’s no wind, if it’s just a breeze, you’re going to feel the below wind wind chill,” Brodin said.

When it comes to downhill ski pants, insulation is key.

“I don’t wear them for skiing, I wear them for winter walking, winter hiking,” Brodin said.

Keeping the upper body warm matters, too.

“I love down, it’s super light, it’s super warm, it’s naturally wind resistant,” Brodin said.

Extra protection for those extra frigid get togethers can make a difference. Centro in northeast Minneapolis is bringing the heat, offering gas pits on the patio to keep customers warm when temperatures take a dive.

“They come in for the tacos and margaritas, stay for the fire pit,” Centro pastry chef and kitchen manager Ngia Xiong said. “For the diehard Minnesotan fans, who really enjoy the cold weather, this is perfect for them.”

At Joe’s in St. Paul, WCCO learned about base layers, mid layers and outer layers.

When selecting materials, cotton may feel warm and cozy, but it doesn’t have the technical features. If it gets wet, it doesn’t stay warm, and could take some time to dry.

As for polyester or wool, they will stay warm, even if they’re wet.

Technology is making it easier to manage your level of comfort from your key fob or your phone. Joe’s offers heated socks and shirts that can be controlled by an app.

Tips to live by when you’re learning to love that winter chill.

“We have a lot to offer in Minnesota, so you’ll want to be outside all winter long,” one Joe’s employee said.

Those socks can keep you warm for four to 11 hours and the heated shirt from two to 10 hours.

When it comes to gear, Brodin says look for items on sale, clearance, at thrift stores, consignment stores and sometimes garage sales to save money.