By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in downtown St. Paul.

Someone called 911 to report finding the man on a sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets at about 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police are describing this as a “suspicious death,” and more information will be released about this case Thursday.