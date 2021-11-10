MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night in downtown St. Paul.
Someone called 911 to report finding the man on a sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets at about 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police are describing this as a “suspicious death,” and more information will be released about this case Thursday.
