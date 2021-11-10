MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died Wednesday afternoon in the north metro after his car collided with a semi truck.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:22 p.m. on Highway 47 near Nowthen, which is about 40 miles north of Minneapolis.
According to investigators, the driver was headed south on the highway when his car crossed into the northbound lane near 199th Avenue Northwest and collided with a semi. After the crash, both vehicles caught fire, and roads were closed as crews cleared the scene.
The name of the driver killed in the crash has yet to be released. The semi driver was unharmed.
The crash remains under investigation.
