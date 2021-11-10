MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After giving the Vikings their first kickoff return touchdown since 2016, Kene Nwangwu has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
The rookie running back also converted a fake punt, another feat the team hadn’t achieved since 2016.
Nwangwu took the opening kickoff of the second half 98 yards to give the Vikings a 24-10 lead over the Baltimore Ravens. His fake punt conversion came on the next Vikings’ drive, though the offense sputtered and ending up actually punting a few plays later. The Vikings lost the game 34-31 in overtime, dropping them to 3-5 on the season.
The Vikings drafted Nwangwu in the fourth round out of Iowa State. He was one of the fastest players in the draft, recording an unofficial time of 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Iowa State’s Pro Day.
The Vikings’ last kickoff return touchdown was a 104-yarder by Cordarrelle Patterson against the Arizona Cardinals. Patterson is tied for the most kickoff TDs in both team (5) and NFL (8) history.
