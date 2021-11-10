MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday evening in Minneapolis.
Police say the man was shot just after 6 p.m. near East Lake Street and Portland Avenue South.
Witnesses say the shooter fled the scene on foot. The investigation is ongoing.
