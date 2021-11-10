MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Rochester boy is in custody after he allegedly robbed a 78-year-old woman inside her vehicle Tuesday.
St. Cloud police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in a parking lot near the 4200 block of Division Street West. There, a 78-year-old Sartell woman was sitting in her car when a person entered through the rear passenger side door.
The male suspect then threatened the victim with a firearm, demanding she give him her belongings. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled the area in a black SUV.
Police officers investigated and were able to identify a 17-year-old Rochester boy as the suspect. The boy was located in Eden Prairie and arrested by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department Violent Offender Task Force.
Police say he will be held on charges related to aggravated robbery.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.
