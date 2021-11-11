MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People who live in Minneapolis have until the end of next week to get their leaves raked up.
The city will pick up yard waste in compostable bags or empty reusable containers. Waste collection in Minneapolis ends on your pickup day the week of Nov. 15.
The city also wants to remind people not to rake leaves into the street. It’s against the law and bad for our lakes, creeks and rivers.
St. Paul residents who pay extra for yard waste pickup have until Nov. 30.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: 1st Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected Up North
- Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media
- BCA Releases Photo Of Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Center Crash That Killed Judd Anderson
- Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery