By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People who live in Minneapolis have until the end of next week to get their leaves raked up.

The city will pick up yard waste in compostable bags or empty reusable containers. Waste collection in Minneapolis ends on your pickup day the week of Nov. 15.

The city also wants to remind people not to rake leaves into the street. It’s against the law and bad for our lakes, creeks and rivers.

St. Paul residents who pay extra for yard waste pickup have until Nov. 30.