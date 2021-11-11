MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police now say a man found dead on a downtown St. Paul sidewalk Wednesday died of natural causes after initially calling his death “suspicious.”
Someone called 911 to report finding a man on sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets around 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man died of natural causes, police said.
More On WCCO.com:
- Minnesota Weather: 1st Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected Up North
- Prior Lake H.S. Investigating After ‘Serious And Disturbing Racist Video’ Posted To Social Media
- BCA Releases Photo Of Person Of Interest In Brooklyn Center Crash That Killed Judd Anderson
- Jason Miller, Randomly Shot While Leaving Work In Minneapolis, Faces Long Road To Recovery