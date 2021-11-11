CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Natural Causes, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police now say a man found dead on a downtown St. Paul sidewalk Wednesday died of natural causes after initially calling his death “suspicious.”

Someone called 911 to report finding a man on sidewalk near 10th and Minnesota streets around 7 p.m. Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the man died of natural causes, police said.