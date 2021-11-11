MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are displaced after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.
The fire apparently started in a shed next to a home on the 3100 block of Upton Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.
The fire then spread to the home, which officials say is now “uninhabitable.” The American Red Cross is helping find shelter for the three children and four adults impacted.
No one was hurt, and the fire’s cause is still being investigated.
