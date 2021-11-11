MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Olympic gold medalist and Minnesotan Suni Lee says she was recently pepper sprayed in an anti-Asian attack, and said she felt compelled to use her voice makes a difference.
Lee, who was recently named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People,” talked with POPSUGAR Fitness about the incident, which the reporter said happened a week prior to their conversation.READ MORE: Minnesota Gymnast Suni Lee Named One Of TIME's 100 Most Influential People
Lee told the website that she was out with friends and waiting for their Uber when a car approached them. The group inside the vehicle yelled anti-Asian slurs and told them to “go back to where they came from.” Lee said she was pepper-sprayed on her arm as the car sped away.
“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” she said. “I didn’t do anything to them, and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen.”
The man was reportedly arrested for making threats.READ MORE: Suni Lee Parade, Grace McCallum Day: Celebrations Continue For MN's Olympians
The St. Paul native won the gold medal earlier this year in the all-around competition, serving as a source of inspiration in the Hmong community. She also won a bronze medal in the uneven bars.
Lee was the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics as a gymnast.
The U.S. has seen a rise in anti-Asian bias crimes, with many attributing misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic with fueling hate incidents.MORE NEWS: Minnesota Olympians Help Boost Interest In Their Sports At Home
