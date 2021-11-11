Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 10: Can Carson Wentz Continue To Post Solid Numbers?Carson Wentz has been a solid fantasy quarterback for much of the season, and the playing the Jaguars in Week 10 gives him another chance to shine.

'There Was Nothing I Could Do': Suni Lee Speaks Out About Being Pepper-Sprayed In Anti-Asian AttackSuni Lee said that she was out with friends and waiting for their Uber when a car approached them. The group inside the vehicle yelled anti-Asian slurs and told them to "go back to where they came from."

SportsLine Week 10 AFC West Picks: Vikings-Chargers 'Will Be A Very Tight Game,' Says Larry HartsteinThe Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, and Raiders all head into Week 10 with five wins, as parity rules supreme in the AFC West.

Badgers Lose Leading Rusher Chez Mellusi To Season-Ending Injury: 'He's Competitive And He'll Come Back'Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi will miss the rest of the season with an injured left knee, leaving the 20th-ranked Badgers without their leading rusher.