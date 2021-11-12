MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man has been charged with brutally beating and stabbing his mother to death inside her Payne-Phalen neighborhood home earlier this week.
The St. Paul Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to the home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East following a domestic disturbance report. Inside, officers found a 61-year-old woman who appeared to have been badly beaten. Investigators also found a broken knife handle stuck in the victim’s hair; the blade was later found under her head. Investigators noted an “extensive” amount of trauma to her face and head.
Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. The medical examiner says her death was due to exsanguination due to multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries. A long wooden board with blood on it was found on the staircase.
The woman’s 38-year-old son was also inside, and police identified him as a suspect. After being interviewed by police, the man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. He was identified as Christopher Aaron Olson.
Olson is charged with second-degree un-premeditated murder with intent. It carries with it a maximum 40 year prison sentence upon conviction.
According to police, this marks the 33rd homicide this year in the capital city.
Domestic Violence Resources
If you are in an abusive relationship and stuck at home with a dangerous person, call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. All calls are free and confidential.
