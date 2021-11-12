MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How much is too much Instagram? The social media site is testing a new feature, meant to help people take control of their time on it by “taking a break.”
It would alert a person if they’d spent a long stretch of time on the app.
Of course you need to opt in and choose how long you can browse before an alarm goes off.
This feature is still in the testing phase with Instagram saying it may have a wider launch next month.
