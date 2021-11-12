Closings/Delays:A number of schools are reporting delays as snow accumulates in parts of Minnesota.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is in the hospital with life threatening wounds after a shooting in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center police were called to Girard Avenue North just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

They were told the victim was being driven to the hospital by someone.

However, Minneapolis police found her a short time later and took her to the hospital.

Brooklyn Center police have arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting.