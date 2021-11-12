MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is in the hospital with life threatening wounds after a shooting in Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center police were called to Girard Avenue North just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
They were told the victim was being driven to the hospital by someone.
However, Minneapolis police found her a short time later and took her to the hospital.
Brooklyn Center police have arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting.
