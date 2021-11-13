MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a body that was found earlier this week.
Investigators say the body of a woman about 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds was found on the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Monday around 9 a.m.
The woman was pregnant at the time of her death, likely in her third trimester.
She was described as appearing to have been white, with a hoop hearing from her right ear and a pierced umbilicus with a straight, thin rod in place.
The medical examiner said she was wearing a white metal ring with a white stone on her right hand.
Authorities did not release details about the manner of the woman’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the medical examiner at 612-215-6300.
