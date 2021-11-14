MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — The Minneapolis State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-94 in St. Paul Sunday.
The State Patrol said eastbound I-94 near Snelling Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time.
Expect delays.
