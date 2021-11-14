MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz began the first day of the trade mission in the United Kingdom Sunday.
Walz visited Brookwood American Cemetery and Memorial in Woking, Surrey for a Remembrance Sunday Ceremony, said the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in a release.
In Sunday's ceremony, Walz laid a ceremonial Remembrance Day wreath in honor of 27 Minnesotan soldiers and sailors killed in WWI who are buried at the site, said the release.
The trade mission to the United Kingdom and Finland will take place from Nov. 13-19 with stops in major capitals like London and Helsinki.
For any trade mission updates, please visit DEED's Development Blog.
