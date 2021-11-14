MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — Children’s Minnesota hosted a mass vaccination clinic for kids ages five to 11 on Sunday.

That group was approved for the pediatric Pfizer vaccine less than 2 weeks ago.

“I’m pretty excited,” said 7-year-old Soren. He got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. He told his parents he wanted a more normal experience at school.

“I felt totally fine…my arm was sore for a day,” said Soren.

Data from the trials showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing infection in children ages five to 11. Children are at lower risk for severe illness but they can and do get sick. Some will have severe complications.

“If your kid is the one that gets very sick or ends up in the ICU that is a big deal for that kid and that family 43,” said Dr. Emily Borman-Shoap, a pediatrician for M Health.

Side effects of the vaccine were less severe compared to adults. Experts say your child may experience pain at the injection site, fatigue or headaches are more likely after their second dose. A small percentage of children may experience a fever.

“The side effects are the body’s way of letting us know that it’s gotten the message and it’s finding the way to fight off that germ,” said Borman-Shoap.

At Sunday’s pediatric vaccine clinic, children were getting their first of the two-dose vaccine. As cases surge in Minnesota, parents are hoping to keep their children healthy this holiday season.

“They need it just as much as the rest of us. I’ve been waiting and I was super excited when they were having it at the clinic,” said Phyllis Harris at a clinic.

Children between ages two and five will be next in the vaccine rollout. Experts believe it will likely be available in early 2022.