MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Itasca County says there are no open beds for critical patients and nowhere to send those who need one.
“The community needs to know that this has never been more serious,” Itasca County Public Health spokesperson Kelly Chandler said. “We are at the crisis levels of 2020, but without the same levels of COVID precautions in place.”
According to officials, there were more than 300 new COVID-19 infections in Itasca County last week. Ninety-one Itasca County residents have died from the virus.
Officials are urging residents to be vigilant in protecting themselves and others against the virus.
“For your own sakes, dig out your masks and limit your exposure to groups, especially indoors,” Chandler said. “Go back to social distancing. And definitely get your COVID vaccine and flu shot if you haven’t already — you are far less likely to need an ICU bed if you do.”
