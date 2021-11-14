Minnesotans Share Pics Of First SnowfallMuch of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season Saturday.

MN Weather: After An Inch Fell Saturday, More Snow Likely In Twin Cities On MondayMinnesota’s first widespread snow event of the season has wrapped up, but more flakes will fly on Monday.

Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This WeekendThe first snowfall of the season is over and there's already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.

11-Year-Old Boy, 32-Year-Old Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle St. Louis County CrashThe driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old Betty Smith of Aurora, was killed in the crash. A passenger, 11-year-old Dakota Smith, was also killed, and two other young passengers were injured.

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, 'Worst Commute' Expected Friday MorningNorthern Minnesota could see several inches of snow stack up, particularly on grassy areas. Models show nearly 5 inches accumulating near Bemidji, although it's difficult to know how much of that snowfall will melt on contact.