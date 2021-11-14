MINNEAPOLS ( WCCO) — A woman was shot in north Minneapolis Sunday evening.
The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the incident near the area of 52nd and Bryant Avenue North at about 1:32 p.m.
Police say the woman was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
