By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Minneapolis Police, North Minneapolis, Woman Shot

MINNEAPOLS ( WCCO) — A woman was shot in north Minneapolis Sunday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the incident near the area of 52nd and Bryant Avenue North at about 1:32 p.m.

Police say the woman was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the incident.