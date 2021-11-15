MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport made an emergency landing after a pilot reported a possible engine fire.
The flight took off about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and was headed for Orlando, but within minutes returned to the Twin Cities airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement that said the Airbus A320 landed safely about 7:50 p.m. and taxied to the terminal.
No injuries were reported. The FAA plans to investigate.
Airport officials say fire crews responded, but did not find a fire.
Spirit Airlines says another airplane transported passengers to Orlando.
