MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Keith Ellison is set to announce that he will seek re-election as Minnesota’s attorney general.
Ellison, a former U.S. representative and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, will be seeking a second term after first being elected in 2018. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are also expected to announce their endorsements for Ellison.READ MORE: Both Sides On Minneapolis Policing Question Sit Down To Forge Path Forward: 'Let's Do This Together'
In his first run, Ellison promised to “protect Minnesotans.” His first term has been marked by suits against pharmaceutical companies, the Trump administration and Minnesota businesses that violated COVID-19 restrictions.
His most high-profile case was that of Derek Chauvin. The Attorney General’s Office led the prosecution of the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in April. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison. The Attorney General’s Office will also lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, the ex-Brooklyn Center officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting Daunte Wright.READ MORE: Prosecutors Want Leeway On Sentencing Rules In Daunte Wright Case
Ellison’s first run was a contentious battle with Republican candidate Doug Wardlow. During the campaign, an ex-girlfriend accused Ellison of dragging her off a bed during an argument in 2016. Ellison denied the allegations, and an investigation by Minnesota Democratic leaders found they could not be substantiated.
Ellison was preceded by Lori Swanson. Minnesota has not had a Republican attorney general since 1970.MORE NEWS: Some Democrats Fear 'Massive National Blowback' If MPD Replaced
More On WCCO.com:
- With COVID Hospitalizations At Year-Long High, Doctors Urge Minnesotans To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Are Essentially At 100% Capacity’
- Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’
- MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute
- Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate