MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A preliminary investigative report into a deadly plane crash in Wisconsin last month says the pilot had called his sister-in-law about flying over her house prior to the crash.
The crash happened Oct. 23 near Marengo. The victims were 29-year-old pilot Aaron Mika and his 21-year-old passenger Aleah Mika, from Marengo; the two were siblings. No one on the ground was injured in the crash.
According to the early NTSB investigative findings, the pilot called his sister-in-law about five minutes prior to the crash, and was attempting an aerodynamic loop maneuver but failed to pull up in time.
The airplane struck the house and terrain in the crash.
The NTSB found that there was no evidence of any mechanical malfunction or failure at fault in the crash.
Marengo is located about 80 miles from Duluth.
