MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Monday, which will distribute billions of dollars to states and localities for major infrastructure improvements and create jobs across the United States.
The Minnesota DFL Party released a statement saying Biden and Democrats are “delivering good-paying jobs and major infrastructure improvements for Minnesota.”READ MORE: COVID In MN: State Crosses 9K Deaths As Positivity Rate Eclipses High Risk Threshold
“The infrastructure bill President Biden signed today will create good-paying jobs across Minnesota by repairing our roads and bridges, replacing dangerous lead pipes, and delivering broadband to folks who’ve gone too long without it. This really is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America because many of the jobs created by this bill will not require a college degree,” said DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin.READ MORE: Jury Begins Deliberating In Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
According to the DFL, Minnesota is set to receive the following from the infrastructure package:
- $4.5 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $302 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
- More than $818 million over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.
- $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 83,000 Minnesotans who currently lack it.
- Also, 1,071,000 or 18.9% of people in Minnesota will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
- $680 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar also issued a statement saying the historic bill includes several of her key legislative priorities, which include major funding for broadband infrastructure. Klobuchar introduced the legislation with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn to help expand high-speed internet to underserved and unserved communities.MORE NEWS: Fmr. Sen. Al Franken Discusses Comedy Tour, Cancel Culture 4 Years Following Resignation
“Our 21st century economy demands 21st century infrastructure, and by passing this legislation, we are helping to make that a reality,” said Klobuchar.