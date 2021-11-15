MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanksgiving is closing in, and this week a new survey is showcasing what people rank as their least favorite sides.
According to the survey, 27% of Americans give candied yams a big thumbs down.
Green bean casserole was close behind, followed by cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole.
Beyond that, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and dinner rolls brought up the rear in terms of least favorite sides.
The survey also found a stark divide when it comes to preferences on cranberry sauce, with 37% choosing homemade cranberry sauce against the 35% that prefer canned cranberry sauce.
