MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dana Abrahamson of Inver Grove Heights has been through a lot over the past decade.

“Walking in on your husband when he wants to end his life, what do you do,” she said.

Her husband, a police officer and combat veteran, had a new battle on his hands — PTSD. After realizing the high cost of service dogs, Abrahamson started a service of her own: Soldier 6, which places rescue dogs with officers, firefighters and veterans who’ve been through trauma like her husband.

“By helping others, we hope it helps him too,” she said, talking about her husband’s rescue dog, Dez.

Maggie Hunt is someone whom Abrahamson recently helped. The Faribault police officer was hurt in a car crash and then her husband, also an officer, unexpectedly died.

After such a great loss, they gained Bailey, their precious family dog that Hunt and her two young daughters love.

“After losing my husband, I felt like I lost a security and so she helped in that way,” Hunt said. “And I also see how much she helped my girls, she comforts my kids.”

Abrahamson has now placed 60 dogs and the latest story started in West St. Paul, where police say someone threw a puppy out of a car near a pet shop.

Hunt heard about it and immediately thought of her friend Dan, a veteran and former Minneapolis bomb squad captain.

“After seeing Dan with my dog, I knew this would be so good for him,” she said.

And it was.

At their first meeting, the pup appeared to hug Dan.

“She is actually hugging him and she knew right away, this is my person,” Abrahamson said.

She says it was a perfect match and perfect timing.

“She was a rescue and she needed to be saved, and Dan needed to be saved,” Abrahamson said. “We’ve saved a dog and we’ve helped a police officer, both from broken paths and hopefully together they can heal.”

Dan decided to name his new dog Maggie after his friend who connected him with Soldier 6.