MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Bloomington man faces a couple felony charges for allegedly brandishing a knife and throwing an object at a vehicle during a road rage incident.
Tyler James Anderson faces two counts of threats of violence in connection to the Nov. 13 incident.READ MORE: Robert Hall Charged With Killing Good Samaritan After North Minneapolis Crash
According to the complaint filed in Hennepin County, Bloomington police officers were dispatched to Old Shakopee Road and France Avenue South on the report of a road rage incident.
At the scene, an adult male victim reported to police that he was driving with his daughter, who is a minor, when a motorist came up from behind them at a high rate of speed. The father then “brake-checked” the other vehicle to get the other driver to slow down.
That’s when the other driver, identified as Anderson, pulled ahead of the victims’ vehicle and slammed on his brakes, the complaint said. As the victims’ vehicle drove around him, Anderson allegedly waved a knife at them and then threw an unidentified object from his vehicle, which struck the victims’ vehicle.READ MORE: Edina Police Warn Residents Of Uptick In Car Thefts
Anderson was located as he pulled into his Bloomington residence on Sheridan Avenue South. He was then taken into custody.
A knife was found in the driver’s side door pocket of Anderson’s vehicle, the complaint said.
If convicted, Anderson could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.MORE NEWS: Motorist Crashes Into Cumberland City Hall In Wis., ‘Resentment About A Citation’ Believed To Be A Factor
