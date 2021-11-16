MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, there’s an unexpected name topping Pro Football Focus’ passing grades.
The Vikings’ own Kirk Cousins is the best passer, according to PFF. While Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady has a better overall grade, Cousins’ 90.0 passing grade is a full point better than the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Cousins’ overall grade is 90.8, just behind Brady’s 90.9.
If Cousins keeps up this level of play all season, he would earn the highest PFF grade of his career, besting the 2019 season in which he finished as the sixth-ranked QB with an 84.2 grade.
Statistically, the 33-year-old Cousins’ 10th year has been his finest. In nine games, he’s completed 68.1% of his passes for 2,434 yards, 18 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. The interceptions are the fewest in the league among starting QBs.
Unfortunately, his blazing start hasn’t always translated to success for the Vikings. Despite leading by at least 7 points in every game they’ve played, they’re 4-5 and looking up at the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. However, with eight games left, the Vikings are still firmly in the hunt for a wild card spot.
Cousins and the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers — whose overall grade is 76.8, 14 points lower than Cousins — Sunday at noon.
PFF grades every play from every game, then uses those grades to compile a composite score for each play. Players are scored on a scale of 1 to 100.
