MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department tweeted Monday that they are hiring for 40 police officer candidates.
According to the position description, the department is looking to hire 40 full-time police recruits by Dec. 6. Staring salary for the MPD is between $31.45 and $40.74 per hour.
In comparison to other police departments, the starting salary for the St. Paul Police Department is $32.28 per hour. The Minnetonka Police Department starts at $32.98 per hour.
ATTENTION: We have an exciting career opportunity available! Perhaps you or someone you know may be interested in becoming a Police Recruit!
-$31.45 – $40.74 Hourly
-Full-time
-40 vacancies open to the public
-Application closes: 12/06/21 11:59 PM
-Apply: https://t.co/wxqJGr9tKP
— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 15, 2021
The MPD is also looking to hire 50 experienced officers.
Are you a current full-time active Police Officer, have a minimum of 1 year of full-time sworn experience, and interested in joining the MPD? Apply to be a Lateral Police Officer!
-$31.45 – $40.74 Hourly
-Full-time
-50 vacancies open to the public
-Apply: https://t.co/wxqJGr9tKP
— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 15, 2021
The MPD has had hundreds of officers leave the force since the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020.
