Originally published Nov. 16, 2021By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hiring, Local News, Minneapolis Police Department, Police Officers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department tweeted Monday that they are hiring for 40 police officer candidates.

According to the position description, the department is looking to hire 40 full-time police recruits by Dec. 6. Staring salary for the MPD is between $31.45 and $40.74 per hour.

In comparison to other police departments, the starting salary for the St. Paul Police Department is $32.28 per hour. The Minnetonka Police Department starts at $32.98 per hour.

The MPD is also looking to hire 50 experienced officers.

The MPD has had hundreds of officers leave the force since the murder of George Floyd in May of 2020.