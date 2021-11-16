MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry sculpture in Minneapolis is about to be just a giant spoon for a couple of months.
The Walker Art Center, which is home to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, said that on Tuesday the 1,200-pound aluminum cherry will be unbolted from its seat at the tip of the Spoonbridge and shipped to New York, where it will be re-painted.
“Due to the typically harsh conditions of Minnesota winters, this iconic Minneapolis fruit requires a fresh coat of paint about every ten years to keep the cherry’s red crisp and glossy,” the museum said, in a statement.
The cherry is expected to be returned to the Spoonbridge in mid-January.
Asked why the cherry had to go to New York this time, the museum responded:
“Fine Art Finishes has repainted multiple works by Oldenburg and van Bruggen, and is very familiar with the innuendos of these pieces. The painting of sculpture is a niche market, with few practitioners that have the available equipment, facility and expertise to handle works of this size, that require a flawless finish. The paint system, which can withstand MN weather, UV exposure, and 6 mos of immersion, is specialized and Fine Art Finishes is very experienced in the application. The paint system, in addition to aesthetics, plays a critical role in helping to preserve the sculpture.”
Created by artists Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg, Spoonbridge and Cherry has stood at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden since it opened in 1988. The last time the cherry was re-painted was in 2009.
