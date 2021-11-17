CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Breast Cancer, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says “everything was clear” at her six-month post-cancer exam.

“I’m so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “And don’t forget — schedule that mammogram today.”

In September, Klobuchar revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in February following a mammogram at the Mayo Clinic. Shortly thereafter, she underwent surgery to remove some of the cancer before being put on radiation treatment.

In August, doctors determined that the treatment went well.

She said in September her “doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”