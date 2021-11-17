MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says “everything was clear” at her six-month post-cancer exam.
“I’m so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “And don’t forget — schedule that mammogram today.”
Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear. I'm so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me.
And don't forget– schedule that mammogram today!
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 17, 2021
In September, Klobuchar revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in February following a mammogram at the Mayo Clinic. Shortly thereafter, she underwent surgery to remove some of the cancer before being put on radiation treatment.
In August, doctors determined that the treatment went well.
She said in September her “doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”
