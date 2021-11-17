MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is desperate to find his dog.

Justin Inman’s SUV was stolen in Hudson, Wisconsin, Monday with his Boston terrier-pug mix, Harper, inside.

A restaurant security camera captured the theft and Justin’s second dog, Cubby, can be seen running out when the suspect opened the door.

“I had the heat on for them and then someone saw the opportunity and jacked the car,” Inman said. “Harper’s a little sweetheart so she probably thought he was her new best friend.”

Cubby was found within a few hours.

Inman’s laptop in the truck pinged a few times in Minneapolis, and after Inman posted on Facebook about Harper, a couple of reports came in that she’d been spotted downtown.

The vehicle was later recovered in Coon Rapids. The suspect, Bradley Downwind, was picked up in Blaine and has been charged with felony vehicle theft.

Inman says Downwind hasn’t shared what happened to Harper.

“We’re just praying that she’s not out in this [cold],” Inman said. “Obviously this is freezing right now. Many more days out in this and she’s not going to make it.”

Inman says Harper’s very friendly, but she’s likely scared after this ordeal that’s lasted two days so far.

He urges people to keep an eye out and look under their porches or anywhere Harper might hide to get out of the cold.

Inman’s offering a $1,000 reward for help getting her back.